Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $115.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

