Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 16,006 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $29.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

