Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.