Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

