Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,149.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $131,520.52 and $1,149.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

