Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust comprises about 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 29,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.