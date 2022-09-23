Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Position Decreased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Rubicon Technology worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technology

In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RBCN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 41,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,242. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

RBCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

