RUSH COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.50 Million (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, RUSH COIN has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RUSH COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. RUSH COIN has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About RUSH COIN

RUSH COIN was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. RUSH COIN’s official website is rushcoin.io.

RUSH COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RUSH COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RUSH COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

