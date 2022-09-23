RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $375.90

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 375.90 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 329.51 ($3.98). RWS shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.10), with a volume of 811,554 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWS. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 653.75 ($7.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,400.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.39.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

