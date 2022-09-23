Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 34,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. 481,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,920. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

