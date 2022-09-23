Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.12.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. 364,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $147.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

