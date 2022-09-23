Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.35. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,215,339 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.