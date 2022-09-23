Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 6.4%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €309.60 ($315.92) and last traded at €309.60 ($315.92). 44,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €330.70 ($337.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($479.59) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($473.47) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €369.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €340.13.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

