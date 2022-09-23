Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $7.42 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.