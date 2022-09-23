Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Down 11.2%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.82. Approximately 18,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 220,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.