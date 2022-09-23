Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.