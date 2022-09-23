Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

