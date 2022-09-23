Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

