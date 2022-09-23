Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $67.80. 158,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,706. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

