Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 731,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 283.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

