Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €56.68 ($57.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 50.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.61. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a fifty-two week high of €66.16 ($67.51).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.