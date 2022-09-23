SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.56

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 50037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SEA by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,917,143 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $128,180,000 after buying an additional 577,778 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

