Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 9.7%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.21. 8,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Seabridge Gold Stock Down 10.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 373.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
