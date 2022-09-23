Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 9.7%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.21. 8,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 373.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

