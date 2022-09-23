SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,352 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine makes up 5.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 3.20% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $7,864,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 134,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.78.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $54.02 million during the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

