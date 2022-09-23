Secret (SIE) Price Up 112.5% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

