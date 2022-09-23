Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Up 4%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.47.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

