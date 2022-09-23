Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.11

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $25.97. Select Medical shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 538,489 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

