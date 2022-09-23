Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.38

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

