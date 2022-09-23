SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $88,617.60 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $11,877.92.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $243,000.00.

SES AI Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of SES opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SES AI in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SES AI in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.