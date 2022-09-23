Shatish D. Dasani Buys 4,000 Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £26,560 ($32,092.80).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Renew Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 576.70 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($10.56).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

