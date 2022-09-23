Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $88,680.51 and approximately $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s genesis date was October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,187 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

