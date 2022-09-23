Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

