Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

