Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,716. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

