Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,314 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 157,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

