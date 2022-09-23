Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 276,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,800 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,028. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

