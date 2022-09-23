Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Pursuit Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.
Silver Pursuit Resources Company Profile
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.
