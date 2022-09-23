SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Down 5.6 %
SBOW opened at $27.02 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $490.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources
In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
