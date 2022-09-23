Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as low as $17.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 36,460 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

