Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 31317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Trading Down 8.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
