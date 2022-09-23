Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter.

