Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 101761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$664.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

