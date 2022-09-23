Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 101761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$664.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84.
Insider Activity
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.