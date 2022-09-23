SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $5.28 million and $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00788554 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,116,162 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

