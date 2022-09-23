Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Sotera Health Price Performance
Sotera Health stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Sotera Health
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.