Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57). 1,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.51).

Sourcebio International Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market capitalization of £96.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.44.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

See Also

