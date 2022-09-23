South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of SJI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

