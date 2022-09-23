South32 (LON:S32) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.02

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.02 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 222.63 ($2.69). South32 shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.79), with a volume of 142,828 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S32. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

South32 Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 451.00.

South32 Increases Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

