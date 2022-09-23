Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 2.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 13,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

