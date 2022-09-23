SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.32

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

