SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.32

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

